HOWELL TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Police busted a party of about 300 people Sunday in New Jersey.
Photos from Wilson Drive in Howell showed very few people wearing masks.
Police said most partygoers left without any issues, but some directed their anger toward the host, who apparently charged admission.
MORE: Gov. Murphy Tightens Limits On Indoor Gatherings To Discourage House Parties As Coronavirus Spikes
The host was arrested, but there’s no word on whether he’s been charged.
