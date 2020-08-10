NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Nearly three-quarters of New York City students will return to public schools this fall, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Monday.

The mayor said 74%, or more than 700,000, students opted for in-person classes as part of the city’s blended learning plan.

“This year is going to be different. We all know it,” he said during his daily press briefing. “I’m going to say it now and I’ll say it a lot of times in the coming months, we are up against a challenge, but it’s not a challenge that’s going to go on forever.”

“At some point, likely in the course of this school year, there will be a vaccine, and that vaccine will be administered to kids and families all over New York City,” he continued. “Then, we can start getting back to something more normal.”

De Blasio said the Department of Education is addressing safety concerns, like hiring more nurses and coordinating with the city’s test and trace program. He also said it’s working on ventilation and being able to open windows in classrooms.

“If a classroom is not ready, that classroom simply will not be used. I want to affirm that to all parents,” he said. “If any classroom we feel is not fit, we simply won’t use it. We’ll just segment it off and keep going until we do feel it’s ready to go.”

“Maintenance crews have been upgrading the ventilation and ventilation filters, and as the mayor said – I want to double down on what the mayor said – if there is any classroom that is not fit, we will not use that classroom, i.e. why we’re exploring alternate locations, as well,” Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza added

Carranza said 85%, or roughly 66,000, teachers will also return to campus.

Both the mayor and chancellor praised teachers, parents and students for their continued resilience.

They said families should start receiving their school schedules Monday.

