By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Hot, hot, hot! That’s the story today and tomorrow as high pressure brings in high heat and humidity. Expect temps in the 80s and low 90s during the afternoon, staying in the 80s this evening and only dropping off to the mid 70s overnight in NYC.
Expect another steamy day tomorrow with temps once again reaching 90 around town, feeling a bit hotter due to that elevated humidity. There will be a 20% risk of pop-up showers and storms tomorrow afternoon, and while not a washout, any shower could produce a quick downpour.
The rest of the week features still warm & very muggy conditions even though temps back off a bit. The week will turn more unsettles as well with showers & storms expected each day.