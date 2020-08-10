Comments
NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — There were security concerns Sunday aboard a United Airlines flight to Newark Liberty International Airport.
The plane was met by Port Authority police after a passenger allegedly made threatening comments during the flight.
United Flight 2304 from Los Angeles landed just after 6 p.m.
Once on the ground, the passenger was taken to a local hospital. Bags were searched, and nothing was found.
The passengers and crew were then bused to the terminal.
