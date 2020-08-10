MINEOLA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Nassau County officials are demanding that PSEG Long Island pay back customers for their power problems.
They want the utility to refund people for their bills and reimburse them for perishable items they had to throw away.
“We are calling on PSEG Long Island to help right now, right some of the wrongs from their botched and inadequate storm response,” County Executive Laura Curran said Monday. “This is vital – this reimbursement for the more than 140,000 customers who were left without electricity for more than 24 hours.”
New York’s attorney general’s office has reportedly launched an inquiry into PSEG Long Island. Newsday reports the utility company received a letter requesting documents and information related to last week’s tropical storm.
The attorney general’s office is neither confirming nor denying the probe.
“Long Islanders deserve better. I am concerned about how PSEG prepared for this storm and how it served customers in the storm’s aftermath,” a spokesperson told CBS2 in a statement. “These problems must be solved with long-term solutions that take into account the issues that climate change presents.”
Click on the links below for information from utilities in your area.
New York:
New Jersey:
Connecticut:
Tropical Storm Isaias blew in Tuesday with ferocious winds that knocked down trees and power lines across the area. Hundreds of thousands of customers were left without electricity.
By noon Monday, PSEG Long Island reported 46,031 remaining outages.
