STAMFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) – Making it through a potential heat wave with no air conditioning is a concern for people in Connecticut, where there are still more than 84,000 power outages as of noon Monday.

Generators are running in Stamford, and residents there till CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis they still have gotten no communication from Eversource when they will get their power back. They also point out the mess that remains is actually nothing compared to what it was like on Tuesday.

Drone Force 2 flew over Bertmor Drive, where a giant tree snapped on a home and into the street, narrowly missing Amy Scorziello’s car.

“My husband and I were driving into the street seconds before it fell. It came from my neighbors yard into our yard, knocked down two telephone poles and we’ve been stuck ever since,” Scorziello said.

She says the street was finally cleared Sunday, but issues still linger in her Stamford neighborhood.

“No power, no cable, no hot water. Just hot,” she said.

Neighbors say they’ve gotten no word from Eversource on when power will be restored.

“Nothing, nothing. Just nothing. So we don’t know. We’re hoping now, I’m really hoping, today. I don’t think so because nobody’s out here. Maybe, possibly tomorrow. We just don’t know,” said Zareen Husain.

A spokesperson for the power company says that in terms of power outages, the damage was greater than Superstorm Sandy.

“At peak, we had over 630,000 customers without power. As it stands now, we have restored power to just about 95% of customer,” said Eversource spokesperson Reid Lamberty.

Lamberty says the priority in restoration is larger groups of outages and critical infrastructure.

“Nursing homes, hospital, water treatment plants, fire, police stations. Identify those to make sure they have power running properly. Some of the power outages that may take longer are more labor intensive and may be single outages or a few scattered outages. So those may be the ones we get to last,” he said.

Neighbors there told DeAngelis they have a message for Eversource.

“Communication should be better. Outcome should be better. Response should be far better. This is not the first time like this. They should know,” Husain said.

The Eversource spokesperson says the remaining 5% of customers should have power restored by midnight tomorrow.

Neighbors are hoping they stick to their word.

