NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man was fatally shot in the Bronx after sources tell CBS2 he accidentally flicked a cigarette butt near a group of people.
Curtis Holley, 36, was shot while walking with his wife Saturday night on East 165th Street and Prospect Avenue, sources say.
He was shot in the stomach and pronounced dead at the hospital.
No arrests have been made in the case.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
