NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Wegmans is recalling some oranges and lemons sold in local stores because they may be contaminated with listeria.
The fruits were sold between July 31 and Aug. 7 in Brooklyn and Harrison, New York, as well as New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and North Carolina.
- Wegmans 4lb Bag Valencia Oranges – UPC: 7789052363
- Wegmans 2lb Bag Lemons – UPC: 7789015917
- Wegmans bulk lemons – UPC: 4033
Wegmans is also recalling some in-store produced seafood and restaurant items that contain fresh lemon because they could be contaminated, too.
Listeria monocytogenes can cause high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. It can also lead to serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems, and miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.
So far, no illnesses have been tied to this recall.
Wegmans contacted any customers who purchased the products using their Shoppers Club membership.
Customers are urged to return the items for a full refund. For more information, call 1-855-934-3663 Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. or Saturday and Sunday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.