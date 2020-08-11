Comments
HARTFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — Connecticut voters will head to the polls today for the long awaited primary election.
It was postponed back in April because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The polls are open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Web Extra: Click here to find your polling location
Some locations are using generators due to lingering power outages.
Coronavirus safety measures will be in place, including temperature checks.
The state is also processing about 300,000 absentee ballots, which must be postmarked by today to count.
Minnesota, Vermont and Wisconsin also have primaries on Tuesday.