By Mark McIntyre
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It’s going to be another sizzler Tuesday, with temperatures once again reaching 90 degrees. Due to sky-high humidity, it could feel closer to 100 in certain areas.
There will also be a 20% risk of pop-up showers and storms. While most spots will actually stay dry, any spots that get a slow-moving shower could pick up heavy rainfall.
Hot and humid conditions are again expected Wednesday, with temperatures in the upper 80s, but it will still feel pretty steamy. There will also be slightly better risk for thunderstorms and it will stay unsettled the rest of the week, with highs in the low-to-mid 80s each day.