NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It’s a disturbing story in Brooklyn.
A livery cab driver is accused of raping a 12-year-old girl in his car.
Police arrested 32-year-old Rafael Martinez.
Investigators said the girl’s parents had ordered a cab for her on Monday. Police said during the ride Martinez parked the car and sexually assaulted the child in the back seat.
She was then dropped off at the destination.
Martinez has been charged with rape and endangering the welfare of a child.
