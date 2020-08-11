ROSLYN, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — It’s another day of extreme heat, and tens of thousands of people across the Tri-State Area still do not have power.

More than 34,000 customers are out in New York, and 32,000 of them are on Long Island.

As CBS2’s John Dias reports, it’s not the summer soundtrack those living in Roslyn thought they would be listening to, but the hums of generators are still blaring.

“For a four or five hour storm, very frustrating to be without power with a 3-year-old at home,” resident Brett Maslin said.

“With today’s technology, not pleased at all,” said Louis Ligeri. “Very disappointed.”

With more than 400,000 outages, Long Island suffered more power failures than any other region in the state.

David Thall hired someone to clean up the mess in his backyard, but has to wait for PSEG Long Island to fix the downed wires first. He has no idea when that will be.

“We have been running the generator all day every day for a week, and it’s been tough,” Thall said. “Just sitting with a fan.”

With the pandemic and heat advisory, residents are growing irritated.

“We’re all encouraged to stay home during this health crisis, and now we are staying home and we have no power,” said one woman.

“It’s brutal. It’s like living in a sauna. It’s an absolute nightmare,” a man added. “We will be driving around and living in our car out of the day. We’ll be vagabonds for the day in our car air condition.”

Due to the extended power outage, PSEG Long Island opened five customer outreach centers. Crews passed out free water and ice, knowing residents will need it in this heat.

“This is like the third out of four days I’ve come to get water and ice,” Hicksville resident Peter Ramos said.

Ramos said the utility company is failing in many ways. He took a photo Monday afternoon of the Nassau Coliseum parking lot full of trucks not working, when crews should be doing 16-hour shifts. He also said three different survey teams came to his house, but still no power.

“It’s wasted energy, it’s not efficient. They’re coming to recheck, and they don’t know about it,” he said.

In a statement, PSEG Long Island said “crews must prioritize critical facilities first, followed by outages affecting the largest numbers of customers.”

The company expects power to be restored for most customers by Wednesday night.

