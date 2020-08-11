Today will be another sunny, hot and humid day with highs around 90… feeling like the mid 90s. And just like yesterday, iso’d pop-up showers/t’storms can’t be ruled out this afternoon. *** A HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING… FEELING LIKE THE MID TO UPPER 90s ***
There’s a chance of showers/t’storms in the city tonight, though it looks like the bulk of the shower/t’storm activity will stay off to the north and west. Otherwise, it will be warm and muggy with temps only falling into the mid and upper 70s.
With a cold front nearby, sct’d showers/t’storms are expected tomorrow with downpours being the main concern. It will be hot and muggy with highs in the upper 80s… not expecting a heat wave at this point.
Iso’d to sct’d showers/t’storms will remain in the forecast (for now) on Thursday. It will be warm and humid with highs in the mid 80s.