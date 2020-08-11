NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is defending its actions in Harlem after reports that officers just watched as an 11-year-old girl was assaulted.
The department released a video saying police had to reposition and call for backup as objects were thrown their way from a large crowd. It happened around 7 p.m. Sunday.
Every day officers deal with the most difficult circumstances and do it with little fanfare. They don’t ask for accolades but they deserve support. The culture of no consequences for criminal behavior is dangerous and must stop. https://t.co/FZeE6sTKxY
— Commissioner Shea (@NYPDShea) August 10, 2020
Police Commissioner Dermot Shea tweeted that “the culture of no consequences for criminal behavior is dangerous and must stop.”
There’s no word on the condition of the 11-year-old.
No officers were hurt in the incident.