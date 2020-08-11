CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is defending its actions in Harlem after reports that officers just watched as an 11-year-old girl was assaulted.

The department released a video saying police had to reposition and call for backup as objects were thrown their way from a large crowd. It happened around 7 p.m. Sunday.

Police Commissioner Dermot Shea tweeted that “the culture of no consequences for criminal behavior is dangerous and must stop.”

There’s no word on the condition of the 11-year-old.

No officers were hurt in the incident.

