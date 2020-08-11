MORRISTOWN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Tri-State Area residents dealing with another day of extreme heat and humidity.

People are urged to stay cool and take it easy, but for some, that isn’t an option.

“It’s been real hot. Even though sometimes we have a tent, we have an outdoor patio. But it’s really hot,” Eddie Mendez, a local restaurant server, told CBS2’s Nick Caloway in Morristown.

The pandemic and indoor dining ban mean he’s working outside in the high temps.

“We have to adapt ourselves to a new way of living, at least for now,” he said.

Police officers also brave the heat to get the job done, and so do meter attendants. Delivery workers aren’t spared either.

Caloway spoke with horticulturalist Mary Smaha, who isn’t letting the heat slow her down.

“You get used to it. I’m used to the heat now. So it doesn’t bother me as much,” she said. “But you drink a lot of water when you’re in it.”

The warmer it gets, the more people flock to find shade.