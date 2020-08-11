CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The teen son of a top NYPD official was robbed near Central Park Monday.

It happened in broad daylight at 92nd Street and Central Park West Monday.

According to police, the victim, 13, was walking on the street at 1:45 p.m. when he was approached by the suspect on a Citi Bike. The suspect robbed him of his phone and wallet with $100 in cash.

The suspect then rode off. The victim wasn’t injured.

The victim’s father is NYPD Deputy Commissioner of Intelligence & Counterterrorism John Miller.

