NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — COVID-19 is making many parents hesitant to take their children for their routine wellness visits.

And experts warn that a drop in vaccination rates could be a recipe for disaster as kids return to school.

CBS2’s Dr. Max Gomez has more on a new survey that highlights parents’ concerns and reservations.

A.J. Velasco is excited to start kindergarten, but his parents worry as the coronavirus threat continues.

“I do think that they’re going to be doing their best to keep the classrooms clean, sanitized, students wearing their masks,” Cynthia Velasco said.

It’s not just COVID-19 that parents have to worry about, but other infectious diseases as well. Vaccination rates have plummeted since the pandemic began, which experts say could lead to the next pandemic of dangerous and preventable childhood diseases.

“All it will take is a case of measles entering our community and we will see loss of life that is completely and totally unnecessary,” pediatrician Dr. Alix Casler said.

A new national survey by Orlando Health found that while the vast majority of parents believe vaccines are the best way to protect their children from infectious diseases, about two-thirds are still fearful of taking their kids to their pediatrician’s office because of COVID-19.

Casler said, like most pediatricians, she is doing everything she can to ensure the safety of her patients and get them in the door to get caught up on their vaccination schedule.

“We don’t have any crowding in the halls. There’s one family at a time. No one sits in the waiting room anymore,” Casler said.

The survey also found that skepticism about vaccines is still a major issue, with 38% of parents responding that they don’t believe their child needs all the recommended vaccines.

“Unless you’ve seen the diseases that we’re preventing, you cannot grasp the magnitude of benefit that comes from universal vaccination,” Casler said.

While we all anxiously await a COVID-19 vaccine, it’s important to remember we already have vaccines that have been proven safe and effective against many deadly diseases, including the flu. Ask your pediatrician what COVID precautions he or she is taking and get your child caught up on their vaccines.

