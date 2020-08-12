TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Gov. Phil Murphy said schools and universities can reopen with in-person, on-campus instruction in New Jersey.
“In person instruction may fully resume immediately should institutions so desire and so long as social distancing among other protections are strictly adhered to,” Murphy said.
Students who wish to continue remote learning must be allowed to, Murphy said.
“Not only will this not be a normal school year, furthermore there is no one-size-fits-all plan to this very difficult situation,” the governor said.
He said each school district faces its own special challenges.
“I would not ask the students and parents, for instance, in Willingboro to decide what’s best for East Brunswick schools, and vice versa,” he said. “For some districts, there are legitimate and documentable reasons why some of these core health and safety standards can not be met on day one. So for these districts today, we are reaffirming our commitment to provide the flexibility for districts to do what is best for their school community.”
All schools, public and private, must certify with the state Department of Education that they can meet the standards to resume in-person instruction.
“Districts that cannot meet all the health and safety standards for safe, in-person instruction will begin their school year in an all-remote fashion,” Murphy said. “Public school districts will need to set out their plans for satisfying these unmet standards and a date by which they anticipate the ability to resume in-person instruction.”
