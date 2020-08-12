It will be hot and muggy again with feels like temps in the mid to upper 90s; a heat advisory remains in effect until 8 PM. Sct’d showers/t’storms will begin to pop any time after 12/1 PM; the main concern is downpours that could potentially lead to flooding. That said, a flash flood watch will be in effect for parts of New Jersey and New York from midday through this evening.
The bulk of the shower/t’storm activity should wrap up by 8 pm. For the remainder of the night, expect humid conditions with temps only bottoming out in the 70s.
Tomorrow will feature another round of pop-up showers/t’storms with iso’d downpours. It won’t be quite as warm with highs in the low to mid 80s.
A chance of showers/t’storms will linger into Friday. Highs will remain in the low to mid 80s.