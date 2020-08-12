Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a man suspected of breaking into four businesses earlier this summer in Queens.
The man is accused of burglarizing a Dunkin Donuts, Boston Market, Subway and grocery store between June 9 and June 23.
Police said he broke in by shattering glass doors or windows. In one incident, another person allegedly acted as a lookout.
The suspect made off with approximately $1,800 and cartons of cigarettes.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.