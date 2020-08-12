CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Crime, New York, Stabbing, Subway, Upper West Side

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A suspect is under arrest in the random stabbing of a woman at a subway station on the Upper West Side.

Police said 40-year-old Shamel James stabbed the victim from behind while she was buying a MetroCard.

The attack happened around noon on Aug. 6 at the West 72nd Street and Broadway station.

The woman told police there were no words exchanged beforehand.

She was treated for a stab wound to her right shoulder.

James has been charged with assault, menacing and criminal possession of a weapon.

Comments

Leave a Reply