NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A suspect is under arrest in the random stabbing of a woman at a subway station on the Upper West Side.
Police said 40-year-old Shamel James stabbed the victim from behind while she was buying a MetroCard.
The attack happened around noon on Aug. 6 at the West 72nd Street and Broadway station.
The woman told police there were no words exchanged beforehand.
She was treated for a stab wound to her right shoulder.
James has been charged with assault, menacing and criminal possession of a weapon.