NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Sumner Redstone, who a built media empire from his family’s drive-in theater chain, has died.

He was 97.

“Sumner was a true industry titan, a brilliant and driven pioneer whose influence on the media and entertainment landscape cannot be overstated. A force of nature and one of a kind, Sumner single-handedly transformed a family-owned drive-in theater company into a pre-eminent global media portfolio including both our legacy companies, Viacom and CBS,” said ViacomCBS President and CEO Bob Bakish.

ViacomCBS mourns the passing of Sumner M. Redstone, its Chairman Emeritus, & Chairman & CEO of National Amusements, the controlling shareholder of ViacomCBS. Mr. Redstone transformed a family-owned theater company into a preeminent global media portfolio. https://t.co/tc00iS6Je5 pic.twitter.com/RLZ3vC1cgA — ViacomCBS (@ViacomCBS) August 12, 2020

Here is the full statement from from Bakish:

Team, I am saddened to inform you that Sumner M. Redstone, Chairman Emeritus of ViacomCBS, and Chairman and CEO of National Amusements, our controlling shareholder, has passed away at the age of 97. Sumner was a true industry titan, a brilliant and driven pioneer whose influence on the media and entertainment landscape cannot be overstated. A force of nature and one of a kind, Sumner single-handedly transformed a family-owned drive-in theater company into a pre-eminent global media portfolio including both our legacy companies, Viacom and CBS. Sumner astutely anticipated the ways in which the media industry would evolve, shaped by technological innovation and changing consumer tastes, and recognized the enormous potential of both Viacom and CBS. Over the course of his career, he oversaw some of the most important moments in our history, including our combination in 2000, as well as the 1994 merger with Paramount Communications and the acquisitions of BET and our remaining stake in Comedy Central in 2000 and 2003, respectively. His guidance and leadership have left a permanent stamp on our company and helped shape who we are as ViacomCBS today – in fact, he famously remarked “content is king,” an observation that feels as relevant to our mission today as ever. Having been fortunate to work with Sumner, I will personally remember his unparalleled passion to win, his endless intellectual curiosity, and his complete dedication to the company. Please join me in offering our deepest condolences to the Redstone family, and honoring Sumner’s legacy today. Best, Bob

Check back soon for more on this developing story. You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)