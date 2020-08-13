NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD released a sketch of a man they say tried to rape a woman late last month in Queens.

Police said the suspect approached the 35-year-old victim around 9 p.m. on July 26 as she walked by Kissena Park in Flushing.

Speaking in Mandarin, he allegedly asked her several times to “be my friend.”

The woman told him to leave her alone, but he continued to follow her to 149th Street and Elm Avenue.

Police said the suspect pushed her to the ground, put his hands around her neck and punched her in the face while stating, “I want to kill you.”

He then placed his hands inside her pants and started to pull them down, police said.

The victim was able to hit the man with her cellphone, and he took off.

He’s described as an Asian man with a light complexion and short straight black hair, approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall and 150 pounds.

Police said the woman suffered bruises and scratches but refused medical attention.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

