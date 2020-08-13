Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to track down a man accused of pushing a little girl on Staten Island.
It happened in broad daylight while the child was walking with her mother near Edison Street and Bryant Avenue.
Police said the suspect intentionally pushed the girl to the ground and then took off.
The child suffered minor cuts to her knees.
Anyone with information about her attacker is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
