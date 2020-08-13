NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A familiar sound of summer is being overhauled. Good Humor announced it worked with Wu-Tang Clan founder, rapper and music producer RZA to create a new jingle for ice cream trucks.

The widely used jingle, “Turkey in the Straw,” has racist roots, according to the company’s website.

The song’s familiar melody dates back to British and Irish folk songs, which Good Humor said had no racial connotations. However, the company said, American musicians started to use the tune for songs with offensive and racist lyrics in the 1800s.

In a statement online, the company said:

Good Humor has not owned ice cream trucks since the 1970s, nor did we create “Turkey in the Straw” or any other jingles. However, as a leader in the industry, and the creator of the original ice cream truck, we want to be part of the solution on this issue, particularly since we work closely with so many ice cream truck drivers across the country.

The melody of “Turkey in the Straw,” was commonly played in ice cream parlors during the 19th century, the company said.

Listen to the new jingle here:

Good Humor said the new jingle is available to ice cream truck drivers nationwide.

