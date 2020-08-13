FARMINGDALE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Lawmakers unveiled a plan Thursday to help struggling businesses on Long Island.

It’s called the “Downtown Deals Travel Pass,” a free program that could mean a 15 percent discount at shops and restaurants, CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan reported.

“Key to our economic recovery from COVID-19 is the revitalization and the vibrancy of our downtowns,” said Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone.

The tourism council, Discover Long Island, is partnering with Nassau and Suffolk’s industrial development agencies to lure in business.

“This is a brand new, first time project… You can go to discoverlongisland.com/deals. You sign up and it comes straight to your phone,” said Kristen Jaragin.

Discounts are available from more then 100 merchants initially in: Farmingdale, Great Neck, Greenport, Huntington, Patchogue and Rockville Centre.

More are expected to be added.

“The hospitality industry has been hit the hardest. I believe two-thirds of jobs have been lost,” said Nassau County Executive Laura Curran.

The 15 percent discount could be key to drawing in customers.

“We want to give them a break to come help us, as well. So, everybody is helping each other,” said Manny Coelho from Lithology Brewing Company.

Long Island could lose up to 30 percent of its jobs by the end of the year. A coalition of Long Island mayors has called on the federal government for financial help.

