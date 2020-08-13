Matt DeLucia
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
It won’t be as hot as yesterday with temps in the low 80s this afternoon, but the humidity remains with us today. Skies are mostly cloudy with scattered showers/t’storms. There is a Flash Flood Watch in effect until midnight for Ocean County. Once again, the main threat will be slow-moving downpours leading to isolated flash flooding. Not everyone will see them and spots to the north have a better bet of staying dry.
After a leftover risk early on tonight, skies remain mostly cloudy overnight. Lows will range from near 70 around the city to the 60s in the suburbs.
For Friday, we’ll still leave in the risk of a shower/t’storm, but the overall threat appears to be slightly lower tomorrow. Highs will be in the mid 80s.
Looking ahead to the weekend, Saturday seems like the nicer half as of now with showers returning on Sunday.