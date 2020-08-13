MINEOLA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The Nassau County Legislature will meet Thursday to discuss PSEG Long Island’s handling of power outages caused by Tropical Storm Isaias.
The utility company’s management will be on hand to answer questions.
MORE: Nassau County Exec. Demands PSEG Long Island Pay Back Customers For ‘Botched’ Storm Response
Legislators will review whether they did an adequate job in preparing for outages and communicating with customers about the timeline to restore.
It has been nine days since the storm, and 17,000 PSEG Long Island customers are still without power.
