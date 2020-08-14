NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The man police say stabbed a Bronx teenager before dousing him with gasoline and setting him on fire is now facing murder charges.
Adones Betances, 22, appeared on video from jail for Friday’s arraignment at the Bronx criminal courthouse.
He’s being held without bail, charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter in the killing of 18-year-old Winston Ortiz on Wednesday in Highbridge.
Ortiz’s aunt shared the family’s heartbreak, speaking outside court.
“We want justice for Winston with this. We want justice because he was a son of god,” Nancy Tamarez said. “We don’t understand why. That’s our question, why? Why? Because he never have any argument with anyone.”
Sources tell CBS2 Betances knew Ortiz and the incident appeared to be some kind of dispute involving the victim’s girlfriend.
