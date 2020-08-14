Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A federal judge has thrown out a lawsuit by an Arizona woman who sued over New York’s 14-day quarantine rule.
Cynthia Page had claimed it infringed on her “fundamental right to travel.”
She said she wanted to help friends with a move in Brooklyn and wasn’t able to.
Arizona is on New York's list of hot spot states where travelers must quarantine.
Arizona is on New York’s list of hot spot states where travelers must quarantine.
Page says she will appeal.
