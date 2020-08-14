Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Several boats went up in flames this morning in Brooklyn.
The fire broke out around 10:30 a.m. in Plumb Beach Channel near Sheepshead Bay.
Three boats were damaged, and one even sunk below the surface.
Four people were hurt, including one civilian in serious condition and two firefighters with minor injuries.
You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Check back with CBSNewYork.com for more on this developing story.