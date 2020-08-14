By Mark McIntyre
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Friday is going to start off with clouds and some fog, but we do expect some sunshine to peek through at some point later in the day.
As such, it’ll be a warmer day with temperatures in the lower and middle 80s.
There is a chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms, but by no means will Friday be a washout. It’ll be more of miss than a hit.. Still, it will be a good idea to keep the umbrella nearby and keep an eye on the sky.
The weekend is shaping up to be okay overall, with Saturday being the superior day. Expect plentiful sunshine and seasonable, comfortable warmth in the low 80s. Sunday will feature increased clouds with temps only in the upper 70s and a late-day rain risk.