NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Con Edison expanded its claim policy 10 days after Tropical Storm Isaias hit the tri-state area.
The utility says anyone who lost power for more than 48 consecutive hours can fill out a claim form to cover the cost of spoiled food and medication.
At the height of the storm, more than 300,000 Con Ed customers lost power, the second-largest number of storm-related outages in the utility’s history.
A little more than 200 Con Ed customers were without power Friday night.
