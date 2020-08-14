EAST GARDEN CITY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — At least one injury was reported after a utility truck plowed through a Long Island intersection, hitting several cars, another truck and a cyclist.
It happened on Stewart Avenue in East Garden City.
Witnesses say the truck was stopped short of the intersection and other vehicles went around, but then the truck started up and began smashing through traffic.
“The man driving the truck was very angry, waving his arms, screaming, yelling,” said Karen Walker, of Garden City. “Looked like he was going crazy, and then he stepped on the gas and proceeded to plow into us and kept going, spun us completely around. We’re facing the opposite direction.”
There’s been no word yet of any arrests of possible charges.
