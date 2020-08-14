NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The 9/11 Memorial and Museum canceled its iconic Tribute In Light this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. But, many families are fighting to save it, CBS2’s Ali Bauman reported Friday.

The twin beams of light can be seen from a 60 mile radius around Lower Manhattan.

Production crews work around the clock for weeks to set it up, but this year the memorial’s organizers said the pandemic puts the crew’s health at risk.

The memorial and museum said nearly 40,000 stagehands typically work in close proximity to produce the installation, which organizers said does not align with COVID-19 safety precautions. This year, in lieu of the iconic tribute, buildings across the city will light their facades blue. "There are a lot of fancy people on the board of this museum and if they want to show their real stature in New York, they should figure out a way to make this thing happen," said Borelli. Last month, the memorial and museum said this year's ceremony would not include a live, in-person reading of names.

The Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation, which is sponsored by CBS2, is organizing its own ceremony adjacent to ground zero for 9/11 families. The foundation is now promising to shine its own lights, as well.

“We’ve already secured lights and we’re already working on a location,” said Frank Siller, CEO of the foundation. “We’re gonna make sure we read the names and that we have those lights up there for America to see.”

Meantime, the Wall sisters hope the Tribute in Light can still go on, even though one tradition was already canceled.

Payton said, “If the names aren’t gonna happen the way they usually do, just please keep the lights. It’s just so beautiful and so important and really special to us.”