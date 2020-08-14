NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The 9/11 Memorial and Museum canceled its iconic Tribute In Light this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. But, many families are fighting to save it, CBS2’s Ali Bauman reported Friday.
The twin beams of light can be seen from a 60 mile radius around Lower Manhattan.
Production crews work around the clock for weeks to set it up, but this year the memorial’s organizers said the pandemic puts the crew’s health at risk.
MORE: 9/11 Tribute In Light Canceled Due To Coronavirus Fears
Payton and Avery Wall were just two and four-year-old when their father, Glen Wall, died in the September 11 terror attacks.
“He was just the funniest guy that everyone loved, and he loved taking care of us,” said Payton.
Each September, they see the Tribute in Light memorial, honoring the fallen towers and lives lost, all the way from their home in New Jersey.
“It’s such a beautiful sight and the fact that they’re not going to be shining over New York City this year, it’s just unfathomable,” she said.
The National 9/11 Memorial and Museum issued a statement saying, in part, they decided to cancel the event, “after concluding the health risks during the pandemic were far too great for the large crew required.”
“We have workers here in New York that would love to do this work, that would be honored to do this work,” said City Councilman Joe Borelli, who’s part of a group of council members that reached out to the White House for support.
Update # 2 – we have formed a small group of bipartisan council members who are asking President Trump to support the effort to present the Tribute in Lights. Hopefully with this effort, and with our labor friends, we can deliver the manpower and the machines. pic.twitter.com/O2Yrdx8Ng6
— Joe Borelli (@JoeBorelliNYC) August 14, 2020
The memorial and museum said nearly 40,000 stagehands typically work in close proximity to produce the installation, which organizers said does not align with COVID-19 safety precautions.
This year, in lieu of the iconic tribute, buildings across the city will light their facades blue.
“There are a lot of fancy people on the board of this museum and if they want to show their real stature in New York, they should figure out a way to make this thing happen,” said Borelli.
Last month, the memorial and museum said this year’s ceremony would not include a live, in-person reading of names.
LINK: Supporters started a petition to save the 9/11 Tribute In Light
The Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation, which is sponsored by CBS2, is organizing its own ceremony adjacent to ground zero for 9/11 families. The foundation is now promising to shine its own lights, as well.
“We’ve already secured lights and we’re already working on a location,” said Frank Siller, CEO of the foundation. “We’re gonna make sure we read the names and that we have those lights up there for America to see.”
MORE: Tunnel To Towers Foundation To Hold Its Own 9/11 Ceremony With Live Name Reading
Meantime, the Wall sisters hope the Tribute in Light can still go on, even though one tradition was already canceled.
Payton said, “If the names aren’t gonna happen the way they usually do, just please keep the lights. It’s just so beautiful and so important and really special to us.”
