NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Members of the New York City Council are joining calls to delay the start of the school year.
While buildings are being cleaned for their planned reopening on September 10, the United Federation of Teachers has said it will fight to prevent schools that do not meet safety standards from opening their doors.
MORE: Mayor de Blasio Pledges A Nurse In Every School, But UFT President Says He’ll Fight Reopening If Stringent Safety Isn’t Met
On Friday, Mark Treyger, chair of the city council’s Committee on Education, called for a delay, saying there’s no plan from the Department of Education.
“Since they don’t really have a fully thought out plan that’s funded and fully materialized, the message to school communities across the city is figure it out on your own,” said Treyger. “Do we have the budget to deep clean schools every night that takes us past October? I don’t think we do, at this time.”
Mayor Bill de Blasio said the schools will be ready and that the city is planning to hire 500 school nurses.
