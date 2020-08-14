Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Michael Jordan may not be playing ball anymore, but he’s still setting records; at least, his shoes are.
A pair of Jordan’s were auctioned off for a world record breaking $615,000.
The signed Nike Air Jordan 1 high tops were sold Thursday by Christie’s.
Jordan wore the shoes during a 1985 exhibition game in Italy.
The shoes also have a story — a shard of glass is embedded in the left one. The result of a backboard-shattering Jordan slam dunk.
