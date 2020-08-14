Matt DeLucia

CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

We’re looking at a much drier day as we head into the weekend. There is a front stalled to our south as high pressure nudges down from Canada… for us, this means we’ll still see a few passing showers, but they’re very spotty and won’t be the flooding downpours some saw yesterday. Otherwise, a mix of sun & clouds this afternoon with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Its quiet overnight with temps ranging from the 60s in the ‘burbs to 70 in the city. Saturday is definitely the brighter and warmer half of the weekend… skies are mostly sunny with increasing clouds in the evening. Temps will top out in the low 80s.

By Sunday, the front starts to move back north as low pressure tracks along it. This brings cloud cover back into the region, along with a shower risk. As of now, south of NYC has the better rain chance, closer to the low. Temps will only be in the 70s to finish out the weekend.

Looking ahead, highs stay in the 80s next week… a nice break from the heat.