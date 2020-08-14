NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City’s Taxi and Limousine Commission has revoked the license of a car service company that dispatched a driver accused of raping a 12-year-old passenger.
TLC said Evelyn Car Service, located in Prospect Heights, Brooklyn, failed to properly screen Rafael Martinez to see if he was a licensed driver and in good standing.
Police said the victim’s parents ordered her a ride Monday.
During the drive, Martinez allegedly parked the car and sexually assaulted the child in the backseat. He then dropped her off at the destination.
Martinez, 32, was charged with several counts, including rape and endangering the welfare of a child.
You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.