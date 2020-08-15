ALBANY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Coronavirus hospitalizations in New York dropped for a third straight day, state officials reported Saturday.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo said there were 523 reported hospitalizations Friday, a decrease of 31 from the previous day and the lowest total since March 17. There were 573 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide a week earlier.
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
- Tri-State Coronavirus Travel Advisory Quarantine List
- Resources, Hotlines, Unemployment & Covering Bills
- Remote Learning Tools For Parents Teaching At Home
- CBS2’s Dr. Max Answers Your Health Questions
- What To Do If Someone Isn’t Social Distancing Or Wearing A Mask?
- Expert: Parents Be Mindful Of Children’s Stress After Months Of Isolation
- Chopper 2 Over Empty NYC Streets, Landmarks
- Complete Coronavirus Coverage
“Yesterday’s numbers – especially the new low in hospitalizations – continue to reflect the progress we’ve made during this pandemic, but we will keep monitoring the data and the alarming increases in cases around the country,” said a statement by the governor.
New York, an early pandemic hotspot, has largely managed to keep the virus in check recently. There were 734 newly reported cases, reflecting 0.83% of 88,668 tests.
There were five additional deaths reported in New York. The state’s pandemic death toll is above 25,200.
CORONAVIRUS: NY Health Dept. | NY Call 1-(888)-364-3065 | NYC Health Dept. | NYC Call 311, Text COVID to 692692 | NJ COVID-19 Info Hub | NJ Call 1-(800)-222-1222 or 211, Text NJCOVID to 898211 | CT Health Dept. | CT Call 211 | Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)