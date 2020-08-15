CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Magician David Blaine will attempt his first major live event in more than a decade.

Blaine announced he will attempt to float over the Hudson River from New Jersey to New York City while holding onto a bunch of helium balloons.

He’s calling the special “Ascension.”

It’s set for Aug. 31 and will air on his YouTube channel.

