NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Magician David Blaine will attempt his first major live event in more than a decade.
Blaine announced he will attempt to float over the Hudson River from New Jersey to New York City while holding onto a bunch of helium balloons.
This stunt has been 10 years in the making.
Let's turn worry into wonder and take magic to new heights. #DavidBlaineAscension, August 31st only on @YouTube Join me on the ascent: https://t.co/bVy2WU5kvM #youtubeoriginals pic.twitter.com/eke9hZ8zOq
— David Blaine (@davidblaine) August 12, 2020
He’s calling the special “Ascension.”
It’s set for Aug. 31 and will air on his YouTube channel.
