EAST GARDEN CITY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A Florida man was arrested after a utility truck plowed through an intersection on Long Island, hitting more than five vehicles and killing a cyclist, police said Saturday.
The crash happened in East Garden City around 4:30 p.m. Friday.
According to a press release from the Nassau County Police Department, Matthew Mummaw, 33, of Jacksonville, Florida, is facing numerous charges including 2nd degree manslaughter, reckless endangerment, and for impaired driving.
Police said Mummaw was behind the wheel of a bucket truck when it hit five vehicles that were stopped at a red light on Merchants Concourse at the intersection of Corporate Drive.
Mummaw continued driving and hit a man on a bicycle at the Meadowbrook Parkway overpass, police said.
He then turned onto Stewart Avenue where he was involved in a head-on collision with two more vehicles and came to a stop.
Police said the cyclist, 39, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing.
