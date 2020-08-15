JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The boil water advisory in Jersey City has been lifted.
A city spokesperson said as of 5 p.m. Saturday, Jersey City’s water supply is clean for consumption.
CBS2 has learned SUEZ Water notified Christ Hospital on Wednesday that the hospital should boil water before consuming. The alert came after test results from samples taken at the hospital on Tuesday came back positive for E. coli on Wednesday, according to officials with the water utility.
But residents of Jersey City were not notified of a boil advisory until Friday morning.
RELATED STORY: Jersey City Issues Boil Water Advisory After Drinking Water Samples Test Positive For E. Coli
Officials with SUEZ couldn’t say why residents were not warned of a contamination until nearly two days later.
Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop said on Facebook that while the boil water advisory being lifted Saturday “is good news for the city, it doesn’t change the concern and disappointment we have over the way this was handled. Our team will now be working closely with the DEP, Suez, and the MUA to better understand what happened and to make sure the system, and processes around that system, improve going forward.”
You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.