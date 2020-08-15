NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are looking for a man caught on camera during a suspected burglary in Brooklyn.
Investigators said it happened at the Lucky 8 Restaurant on 8th Avenue around 8:40 a.m. on August 7.
The suspect allegedly got inside through a back door, then opened the cash register and another locked drawer and took $600.
Surveillance video from police shows a man taking money from the register.
The suspect is approximately 30 to 40-years-old, 5’8″ tall and 150 to 160 pounds, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
