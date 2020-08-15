NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Five people were shot, including a man who later died, in a pair of overnight shootings in Harlem.
The first shooting happened on Lenox Avenue near 113th Street around 11 p.m. Friday.
Police said three women and one man were shot and taken to the hospital in stable conditions.
The victims said they heard shots fired across the street before realizing they had been hit, according to investigators.
MORE: Tracking Shootings In New York City
About two hours later, a 30-year-old man was shot and killed just blocks away on 128th Street near Lenox Ave.
Police said the man was pronounced dead at the hospital.
No arrests have been made in either shooting.
Overall on Friday, police reported at least 12 shootings across the city.
