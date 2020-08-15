TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New Jersey residents are being warned to keep an eye out for the invasive Spotted Lanternfly.
The state Department of Agriculture says Spotted Lanternflies feed on 70 different types of plants and trees
The insects have been spotted in the following New Jersey counties, which are under quarantine:
- Burlington
- Camden
- Gloucester
- Hunterdon
- Mercer
- Salem
- Somerset
- Warren
Anyone who drives through a quarantined county is asked to inspect their vehicle for the insect before leaving.
The Department of Agriculture has also released a checklist of items that should be inspected before leaving a quarantine county.
Any New Jersey residents who see a Spotted Lanternfly in any other county should email the exact address to Slf-plantindustry@ag.nj.gov or call 609-406-6943.
For more information about Spotted Lanternflies, click here.
