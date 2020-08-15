By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
After a bright, warm, and beautiful Saturday we will have changes to our weather tonight, and wholesale changes tomorrow. Expect clouds to thicken overnight with just a slight risk of a few showers. It’ll be a bit cooler overnight with temps in the mid 60s.
Tomorrow is gonna look and feel a whole lot different than the past couple of days. Cloudy skies, gusty breezes, cool temps, and on-and-off rain will make it feel more like fall than mid-August! Expect temps only reaching the low to mid 70s for NYC & points south… but a bit warmer north and west of the City. We’re not expecting any severe weather, but the gray, damp, cool and breezy conditions will make it feel rather dreary outside.
Monday will start off the work week with a bit more sunshine and warmth in the low 80s, but with a 30% risk of some afternoon pop-up storms.
