NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are looking for a man wanted for questioning about a pattern of robberies in The Bronx.
The first incident happened at a Boost Mobile store on East 187 Street around 5:30 p.m. on July 23, police said.
According to the NYPD, a suspect went into the store with a knife and demanded money from the cash register. He stole $1,400 dollars, police said. No one was hurt.
A similar incident happened on August 10. Police said a suspect with a knife went to a cell phone store on East Tremont Avenue around 5:45 p.m. that evening.
The suspect demanded money from the register, the clerk’s wallet and three cell phones, according to police. He got away with the cell phones and about $420 total. Again, no one was hurt.
Police released this surveillance video of the man they are looking for:
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
The rising crime that we are witnessing on our streets is devastating to our business owners and to the community at large. Again, criminals are becoming much more emboldened, and their actions more vile. We can only combat this problem by strengthening our laws, and making sure that these criminals who are ruining all our lives face absolute justice.