ALBANY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/AP) – The number of coronavirus tests coming back positive in New York remained below one percent for a ninth straight day as the total number of tests conducted statewide during the pandemic hit 7 million, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Sunday.

Six people died Saturday, he said, and 527 were in the hospital.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

“Our numbers reflect the hard work of New Yorkers, and as other states across the nation see surging cases, our numbers remain steadily low,” Cuomo said in a news release, calling the testing milestones “remarkable accomplishments.”

The governor on Monday is expected to released long-awaited reopening guidance for indoor gyms.

RELATED STORY: Fitness Center Owners Anxious To Reopen Submit Coronavirus Safety Plan To Albany

Bowling alleys can reopen statewide Monday but must limit occupancy to 50% and establish disinfection protocols for shared and rented equipment. Rules released by Cuomo on Friday also require bowling alley staff to close every other lane and bring food and alcohol to customers.

New COVID-19 cases were confirmed in more than half of the state’s 62 counties. The 607 new cases represented .78 percent of those tested and brought the statewide total to 425,508. In all, New York has seen 25,250 virus-related deaths.

MORE: Gov. Gives Bowling Alleys, Museums OK To Reopen With Limited Capacity

The pandemic hit New York this spring and saw a peak of more than 700 deaths a day in early April. In all, New York has seen 25,250 virus-related deaths.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

CORONAVIRUS: NY Health Dept. | NY Call 1-(888)-364-3065 | NYC Health Dept. | NYC Call 311, Text COVID to 692692 | NJ COVID-19 Info Hub | NJ Call 1-(800)-222-1222 or 211, Text NJCOVID to 898211 | CT Health Dept. | CT Call 211 | Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)