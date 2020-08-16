Comments
By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Good Sunday morning! Expect a rather gray and dreary day for much of the area. Cloudy skies, gusty breezes, cool temps, and on-and-off rain will make it feel more like late September.
Expect temps only reaching the low to mid 70s for NYC and points south, but a bit warmer north and west where some sun may peek through.
Monday will start off the work week with a bit more sunshine and warmth in the low 80s, but with a 30% risk of some afternoon pop-up storms.
